KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 221,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 12,600 DN 600
SK Innovation 253,000 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 37,950 DN 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 51,600 UP 700
Hansae 20,500 DN 550
LX HAUSYS 95,500 DN 2,400
Youngone Corp 38,900 DN 750
CSWIND 79,300 DN 1,300
GKL 16,250 UP 350
KOLON IND 79,800 UP 300
HanmiPharm 320,500 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,640 DN 20
emart 173,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY492 50 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 53,200 DN 1,100
HANJINKAL 64,600 DN 400
DoubleUGames 61,900 UP 1,000
CUCKOO 127,500 0
COSMAX 119,500 DN 4,000
MANDO 64,500 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 909,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 61,700 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 44,150 DN 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,950 UP 50
Netmarble 134,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68700 0
ORION 118,000 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 0
BGF Retail 166,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 260,000 UP 8,500
HDC-OP 30,150 DN 500
HYOSUNG TNC 867,000 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 593,000 UP 5,000
SKBS 204,000 UP 7,000
WooriFinancialGroup 10,950 UP 100
HYBE 291,500 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 211,000 DN 17,500
DL E&C 145,500 UP 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 10,400 DN 100
