(Olympics) S. Korean Olympic stars in demand as TV show guests
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Tokyo Olympic stars have become sought-after guests for entertainment programs on local TV stations.
The men's sabre fencing team of Kim Jung-hwan, Gu Bon-gil, Oh Sang-uk and Kim Jun-ho, who won the gold medal for the second Olympics in a row at Tokyo, is in the lead.
The fencers will appear on the variety shows "Knowing Bros" on JTBC and "Boss in the Mirror" on KBS, according to broadcasters Tuesday.
They have risen to stardom for their overwhelming performance throughout the tournament and their good looks.
In addition to them, other young Olympians, including archers An San and Kim Je-deok, and teen table tennis player Shin Yu-bin, are also getting bombarded with calls from producers of variety shows and even prime-time news programs.
An official from a Seoul broadcaster said producers are desperate to cast them to meet rising viewer demand for Olympic stars, who have captivated the country for over a week.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
BTS makes debut performance on BBC's 'Live Lounge'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
-
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
-
N. Korea sends S. Korea detailed info on illegal fishing in Yellow Sea via restored hotlines: sources
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Gymnast Shin Jea-hwan wins gold in men's vault