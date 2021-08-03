S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 3, 2021
All News 16:30 August 03, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.952 0.944 +0.8
2-year TB 1.280 1.264 +1.6
3-year TB 1.442 1.435 +0.7
10-year TB 1.890 1.907 -1.7
2-year MSB 1.280 1.268 +1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.863 1.858 +0.5
91-day CD 0.700 0.700 0.0
