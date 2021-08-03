Dongwon Systems Q2 net income up 11.8 pct. to 21 bln won
All News 16:33 August 03, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Systems Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 21 billion won (US$18.3 million), up 11.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 24.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 27.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 20.7 percent to 330.9 billion won.
(END)
