Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Systems Q2 net income up 11.8 pct. to 21 bln won

All News 16:33 August 03, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Systems Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 21 billion won (US$18.3 million), up 11.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 24.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 27.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 20.7 percent to 330.9 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!