Dongwon Industries Q2 net profit down 49.1 pct. to 43.5 bln won

All News 16:50 August 03, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Industries Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 43.5 billion won (US$37.9 million), down 49.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 59.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 89.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 8.5 percent to 659.7 billion won.
