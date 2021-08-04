S. Korea's FX reserves hit record high in July on weaker dollar
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign reserves rose to an all-time high in July as a weaker U.S. dollar raised the value of non-dollar assets, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The nation's foreign reserves came to US$458.7 billion as of end-July, up $4.58 billion from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreign reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in overseas currencies, International Monetary Fund reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.
The BOK said a weaker U.S. dollar boosted the dollar-conversion value of non-dollar assets in the FX reserves last month.
Foreign securities came to $414.9 billion as of end-July, down $4.44 billion from the previous month and accounting for 90.5 percent of the FX reserves.
But deposits rose $8.92 billion on-month to $30.8 billion, and gold holdings remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.
As of the end of June, South Korea was the world's eighth-largest holder of FX reserves, the BOK said.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
(Olympics) Captain's last hurrah? S. Korea to face Turkey in volleyball quarterfinals
-
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
(2nd LD) New cases stay in 1,200s for 2nd day, no signs of letup amid 4th wave of pandemic