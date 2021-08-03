Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Ie Technology Q2 net profit down 4.5 pct. to 42.1 bln won

All News 19:05 August 03, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 42.1 billion won (US$36.7 million), down 4.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 44.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 42.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 33.6 percent to 155.2 billion won.
