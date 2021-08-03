Ex-Foreign Minister Kang to teach at Ewha Womans Univ.
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's former Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha was named honorary chair professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, the university said Tuesday.
Kang will begin her new job at the Graduate School of International Studies starting Sept. 1, the university said.
Kang served as the first foreign minister under President Moon Jae-in and was the country's first woman to lead the ministry. She served in the position for three years and eight months after her appointment in June 2017. She resigned in February.
The 66-year-old is known for her experience in human rights and global assistance at the United Nations.
Kang was appointed by then U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan as deputy high commissioner for human rights in 2006. She also worked as a senior policy adviser both for former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and Antonio Guterres, the current secretary general.
Meanwhile, Ewha Womans University said Lee Kong-joo, who previously served as presidential science and technology adviser, will also join the school's faculty as an honorary chair professor in the college of pharmacy from September.
