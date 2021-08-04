Korean-language dailies

-- Inequality between people with rich, poor parents widens (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party agrees to push ahead with Seoul-Washington military drill, while Cheong Wa Dae still pondering following N. Korean warning (Kookmin Daily)

-- 2 test positive for delta plus variant despite getting 2 shots of AZ vaccine (Donga Ilbo)

-- No difference in blood, sweat, tears ... No. 4s are also champions (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Promises by presidential candidates on property market incoherent amid Seoul's confusing policy (Segye Times)

-- 'It's not being weak, the Olympics are tough' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'It's OK even if you didn't win a medal, I'm in love with you' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gyeonggi gov. starts policy race on property supply (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Cruel summer' for self-owned businesses (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Watermelon prices hit 45,000 won, prices of staples soar (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Corporate M&A market heats up as founders retire (Korea Economic Daily)

