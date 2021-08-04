(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 4)

It is encouraging that exports by traditional and emerging sectors alike have grown at a record pace. In July, outbound shipments of chips and automobiles, which account for nearly 30 percent of the country's exports, rose 39.6 percent and 12.3 percent, respectively, to $11 billion and $4.1 billion. Exports of rechargeable batteries and bio-health products increased 31.3 percent and 27.2 percent each to $790 million and $1.32 billion.