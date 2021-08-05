Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 14

All News 09:00 August 05, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Friday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Cycling (Izu Velodrome)
Women's sprint, heats (3:30 p.m.)

- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 10m platform, preliminary (3 p.m.)

- Golf (Kasumigaseki Country Club)
Women's third round (7:30 p.m.)

- Karate (Nippon Budokan)
Men's kata, preliminaries (10 a.m.)

- Modern pentathlon (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Women's swimming, fencing bonus round, riding show jumping and laser run (2:30 p.m.)

- Sport climbing (Aomi Urban Sports Park)
Women's combined: speed, bouldering and lead finals (5:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. / 9:10 p.m.)

- Table tennis (Tokyo Metropoitan Gymnasium)
Men's team, bronze medal match vs. Japan (11 a.m.)

- Volleyball (Ariake Arena)
Women's semifinals vs. Brazil (9 p.m.)
