Hyundai, Kia U.S. sales up 26 pct in July
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday their sales jumped 26 percent in the United States last month from a year earlier on strong demand for SUVs.
Hyundai Motor and Kia sold a total of 138,599 vehicles in the U.S. last month, up from 110,156 units a year ago, the companies' sales data showed .
SUV and eco-friendly models drove July sales as consumers responded to Hyundai's diversified lineup to find a vehicle that meets their transportation needs, Senior Vice President Randy Parker in charge of national sales at Hyundai Motor America said in a statement.
Robust sales of Hyundai's Palisade SUV and Xcient fuel cell electric heavy-duty truck, and Kia's Telluride and Sportage SUVs boosted sales in the world's most important automobile market last month.
"Kia said it sold more than 74 percent of our available inventory in July as compared to 34 percent a year ago, a solid reflection of the strong consumer interest in the brand," Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America, said in a separate statement.
From January to July, their sales soared 43 percent to 924,245 autos from 646,090 units in the same period of last year.
Hyundai and Kia together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales.
U.S. sales figures for Hyundai's independent Genesis brand were not immediately available.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
(Olympics) Captain's last hurrah? S. Korea to face Turkey in volleyball quarterfinals
-
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
(2nd LD) New cases stay in 1,200s for 2nd day, no signs of letup amid 4th wave of pandemic