SKC Q2 net profit up 875.9 pct. to 77.1 bln won
All News 08:49 August 04, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 77.1 billion won (US$67.1 million), up 875.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 135 billion won, up 169.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 44.6 percent to 827.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 13.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
