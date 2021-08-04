Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 04, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/26 Cloudy 10

Incheon 30/26 Cloudy 10

Suwon 33/25 Sunny 10

Cheongju 34/26 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/25 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 35/26 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 33/27 Heavy Rain 60

Daegu 35/24 Sunny 60

Busan 33/26 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!