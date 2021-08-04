Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 04, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/26 Cloudy 10
Incheon 30/26 Cloudy 10
Suwon 33/25 Sunny 10
Cheongju 34/26 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 33/25 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 35/26 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 60
Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 33/27 Heavy Rain 60
Daegu 35/24 Sunny 60
Busan 33/26 Sunny 0
