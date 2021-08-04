Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street rallies
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street over optimism for strong corporate earnings.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.51 points, or 0.2 percent, to trade at 3,243.65 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI got off to a strong start on foreign buying, led by tech gains.
The S&P 500 gained 0.82 percent to close at a record high, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite advancing 0.8 percent and 0.55 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.86 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.25 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.47 percent, while giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged down 0.22 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.22 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 2.34 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,148.3 won against the U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
(Olympics) Captain's last hurrah? S. Korea to face Turkey in volleyball quarterfinals
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(2nd LD) New cases stay in 1,200s for 2nd day, no signs of letup amid 4th wave of pandemic