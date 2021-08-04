(Olympics) S. Korea shocks Turkey to reach semifinals in women's volleyball
All News 11:34 August 04, 2021
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea stunned Turkey in five sets in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympic women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday, with its captain and greatest player keeping alive hopes of winning her first medal.
Kim Yeon-koung carried South Korea on her back with 28 points, as the 13th-ranked South Korea beat the fourth-ranked Turkey 3-2 (17-25, 25-17, 28-26, 18-25, 15-13) at Ariake Arena.
In Friday's semifinals, South Korea will face the winner of the Brazil-Russian Olympic Committee quarterfinal match.
