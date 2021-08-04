KCC Q2 net profit up 9.3 pct. to 380.9 bln won
All News 12:25 August 04, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 380.9 billion won (US$332.5 million), up 9.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 117 billion won, up 172.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 21.6 percent to 1.51 trillion won.
(END)
