272 members of Cheonghae unit presumed to have contracted delta variant: authorities
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- All of the 272 service members of the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit who contracted the coronavirus are presumed to have come down with the highly transmissible delta variant, as the unit was conducting missions in waters off Africa, health authorities said Wednesday.
The members of the 301-strong Cheonghae unit were airlifted home last month, cutting short their missions in Africa after 271 of them tested positive for COVID-19.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said 64 of them have been confirmed to be infected with the variant that was first reported in India, with others being highly likely to be infected with the same strain.
The KDCA said there has been no reported case that developed into serious condition.
Of the confirmed cases, 267 service members were released from medical facilities, and four sailors are currently under a two-week quarantine
South Korea has reported a rising number of Delta variants, with the total caseload tallied at 4,912, the KDCA said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
(Olympics) Captain's last hurrah? S. Korea to face Turkey in volleyball quarterfinals
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(LEAD) New cases spike to over 1,700, almost 40 pct of population gets 1st jabs
-
(Olympics) S. Korea goes quiet for 1st time; diver has country's best performance