Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hankook Tire & Technology swings to black in Q2

All News 15:13 August 04, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 159.5 billion won (US$139.5 million), shifting from a loss of 4.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 187.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 70.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 32.4 percent to 1.8 trillion won.

The operating profit was 4.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!