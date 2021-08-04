KAL 31,200 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 51,700 UP 800

BukwangPharm 21,300 DN 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 78,600 DN 400

Nongshim 323,000 DN 2,000

BoryungPharm 17,900 UP 100

L&L 13,650 UP 250

LG Corp. 95,600 DN 300

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,580 UP 60

TaekwangInd 1,097,000 UP 9,000

Daewoong 38,600 UP 1,550

SamyangFood 90,400 UP 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,100 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 492,500 UP 10,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 71,700 UP 1,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 154,500 UP 1,500

SSANGYONGCNE 8,000 UP 140

Shinsegae 272,500 UP 4,500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,200 UP 200

KIA CORP. 87,000 UP 1,200

DL 77,500 UP 300

CJ LOGISTICS 176,500 UP 1,500

DOOSAN 96,300 UP 3,300

LX INT 30,100 UP 500

DongkukStlMill 20,500 UP 500

SK hynix 121,000 UP 1,000

Youngpoong 691,000 UP 13,000

HyundaiEng&Const 54,500 DN 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,950 DN 100

SamsungF&MIns 218,000 DN 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,400 UP 100

Kogas 36,850 UP 450

Hanwha 30,500 UP 700

DB HiTek 66,600 UP 700

CJ 103,500 UP 4,400

JWPHARMA 29,100 UP 350

TaihanElecWire 2,595 UP 135

Hyundai M&F INS 26,050 UP 300

ORION Holdings 16,750 UP 100

Daesang 27,550 UP 450

(MORE)