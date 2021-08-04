KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 31,200 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 51,700 UP 800
BukwangPharm 21,300 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 78,600 DN 400
Nongshim 323,000 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 17,900 UP 100
L&L 13,650 UP 250
LG Corp. 95,600 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,580 UP 60
TaekwangInd 1,097,000 UP 9,000
Daewoong 38,600 UP 1,550
SamyangFood 90,400 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,100 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 492,500 UP 10,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,700 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 154,500 UP 1,500
SSANGYONGCNE 8,000 UP 140
Shinsegae 272,500 UP 4,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,200 UP 200
KIA CORP. 87,000 UP 1,200
DL 77,500 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 176,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 96,300 UP 3,300
LX INT 30,100 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 20,500 UP 500
SK hynix 121,000 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 691,000 UP 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,500 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,950 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 218,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,400 UP 100
Kogas 36,850 UP 450
Hanwha 30,500 UP 700
DB HiTek 66,600 UP 700
CJ 103,500 UP 4,400
JWPHARMA 29,100 UP 350
TaihanElecWire 2,595 UP 135
Hyundai M&F INS 26,050 UP 300
ORION Holdings 16,750 UP 100
Daesang 27,550 UP 450
