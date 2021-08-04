KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKNetworks 5,900 UP 10
NEXENTIRE 9,470 UP 190
CHONGKUNDANG 131,500 UP 2,000
KCC 349,500 UP 6,000
SKBP 123,500 DN 500
AmoreG 58,700 UP 1,300
HyundaiMtr 225,000 UP 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 108,500 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 39,050 UP 300
HITEJINRO 34,300 UP 550
Yuhan 61,900 UP 200
Hyosung 116,500 UP 500
LOTTE 38,400 UP 900
GCH Corp 32,250 UP 1,000
LotteChilsung 142,500 UP 500
SGBC 89,500 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,100 UP 120
POSCO 346,500 UP 5,500
DB INSURANCE 58,800 UP 200
SamsungElec 82,900 UP 1,500
NHIS 12,950 UP 50
DongwonInd 251,500 UP 11,000
SK Discovery 49,600 UP 500
GC Corp 299,500 UP 6,500
GS E&C 44,050 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 745,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 255,000 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,040 UP 130
SKC 162,000 UP 2,500
GS Retail 35,300 UP 600
Ottogi 537,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 34,400 UP 100
F&F Holdings 37,750 UP 1,350
MERITZ SECU 5,020 UP 70
HtlShilla 94,100 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 78,400 UP 5,500
LS 71,300 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 193,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 119,000 UP 1,000
KSOE 132,500 UP 3,000
(MORE)
-
