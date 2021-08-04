Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 August 04, 2021

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,350 UP 900
OCI 115,000 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 65,500 0
KorZinc 530,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0
HyundaiMipoDock 82,900 UP 3,200
IS DONGSEO 52,800 UP 700
S-Oil 98,700 UP 1,400
LG Innotek 226,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 269,500 DN 500
HMM 39,500 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI WIA 95,700 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 213,000 DN 2,000
Mobis 278,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 55,100 UP 1,100
ZINUS 110,000 UP 1,500
Hanchem 264,000 DN 5,000
DWS 44,050 UP 150
KEPCO 25,400 UP 100
SamsungSecu 44,900 UP 800
KG DONGBU STL 16,850 UP 150
SKTelecom 306,500 UP 500
SNT MOTIV 61,800 UP 2,400
HyundaiElev 54,400 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 188,500 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,650 UP 450
KUMHOTIRE 6,680 UP 200
S-1 82,700 UP 400
Hanon Systems 16,200 UP 150
SK 277,000 UP 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 64,400 UP 600
Handsome 39,750 UP 1,650
Asiana Airlines 18,650 UP 550
COWAY 86,000 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 113,000 UP 5,000
IBK 10,450 UP 200
DONGSUH 30,500 UP 200
SamsungEng 23,650 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 144,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 7,520 UP 140
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!