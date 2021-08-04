KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,850 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 24,600 UP 100
KT 33,500 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 UP5000
LOTTE TOUR 19,850 UP 600
LG Uplus 14,800 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,900 UP 500
KT&G 83,300 UP 700
DHICO 21,650 UP 950
Doosanfc 48,950 UP 300
LG Display 22,950 UP 650
Kangwonland 26,950 UP 700
NAVER 433,000 UP 5,000
Kakao 149,500 UP 5,500
NCsoft 812,000 UP 2,000
KIWOOM 122,000 UP 4,500
DSME 32,450 UP 750
DSINFRA 15,900 UP 200
DWEC 7,290 UP 20
DongwonF&B 220,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 42,100 UP 950
LGH&H 1,470,000 UP 18,000
LGCHEM 856,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 51,400 UP 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,800 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,400 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 160,000 UP 3,500
Celltrion 269,500 UP 4,500
Huchems 24,450 UP 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 177,500 UP 7,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,300 UP 1,900
KIH 98,000 UP 1,800
LOTTE Himart 36,150 UP 400
GS 43,550 UP 400
CJ CGV 30,400 UP 1,000
LIG Nex1 44,100 UP 1,300
Fila Holdings 55,600 UP 2,800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 195,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,000 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 3,470 UP 105
