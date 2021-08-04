KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 227,500 UP 6,500
FOOSUNG 12,700 UP 100
SK Innovation 243,500 DN 9,500
POONGSAN 38,900 UP 950
KBFinancialGroup 52,700 UP 1,100
Hansae 21,850 UP 1,350
LX HAUSYS 95,800 UP 300
Youngone Corp 41,150 UP 2,250
CSWIND 80,300 UP 1,000
GKL 16,450 UP 200
KOLON IND 79,200 DN 600
HanmiPharm 326,500 UP 6,000
BNK Financial Group 7,800 UP 160
emart 173,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY496 00 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 54,000 UP 800
HANJINKAL 66,400 UP 1,800
DoubleUGames 63,600 UP 1,700
CUCKOO 129,000 UP 1,500
COSMAX 123,500 UP 4,000
MANDO 63,900 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 903,000 DN 6,000
INNOCEAN 62,500 UP 800
Doosan Bobcat 44,650 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,600 UP 650
Netmarble 137,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69500 UP800
ORION 120,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,100 UP 300
BGF Retail 170,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 260,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 30,300 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 870,000 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 589,000 DN 4,000
SKBS 210,500 UP 6,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,200 UP 250
HYBE 295,500 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 217,000 UP 6,000
DL E&C 145,000 DN 500
LX HOLDINGS 10,550 UP 150
(END)
-
