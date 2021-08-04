S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 4, 2021
All News 16:30 August 04, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.944 0.952 -0.8
2-year TB 1.250 1.280 -3.0
3-year TB 1.418 1.442 -2.4
10-year TB 1.866 1.890 -2.4
2-year MSB 1.262 1.280 -1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.841 1.863 -2.2
91-day CD None None None
(END)
