S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's government on Wednesday urged all foreigners staying long-term here to get COVID-19 vaccine shots as soon as possible, saying they are treated the same as South Korean nationals when it comes to the vaccination process.
The announcement jointly made by the Korea Immigration Service under the Ministry of Justice, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and local governments came amid rising coronavirus infections among migrant workers across the country.
The government agencies emphasized that all foreigners residing long-term in South Korea are eligible to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations regardless of their visa status, in accordance with the same procedures as locals.
Registered foreigners who are covered by the National Health Insurance Service can get a shot after making a reservation for the inoculation date, time and medical institution through the KDCA's reservation system (https://ncvr.kdca.go.kr/) under the same procedures as locals.
Illegal or undocumented long-term stayers and those who are exempt from alien registration can also receive vaccinations after visiting community health centers nationwide with their passports and getting temporary management codes, the agencies said.
South Korea already allows undocumented foreigners to simply and anonymously take free COVID-19 tests at any testing centers run by local governments nationwide after providing just their mobile phone numbers.
The government agencies said all illegal stayers, in particular, will not be subject to any disadvantages in the process of COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.
Earlier this week, 11 migrant workers were found to have been infected with COVID-19 in Paju, just northwest of Seoul, while Donghae, an east coast city, reported more than 21 infections among foreigners. In Pohang, southeastern South Korea, a coronavirus cluster traced to a meeting of foreign nationals has so far infected 20 people.
In addition, Ansan and Siheung, both of Gyeonggi Province, Gangneung of Gangwon Province and Mokpo of South Jeolla Province have also reported a large number of COVID-19 cases among migrant workers.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
(Olympics) Captain's last hurrah? S. Korea to face Turkey in volleyball quarterfinals
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
(LEAD) New cases spike to over 1,700, almost 40 pct of population gets 1st jabs
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(Olympics) S. Korea goes quiet for 1st time; diver has country's best performance