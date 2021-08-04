S. Korea to develop new frigate with domestic technologies
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided to acquire a new frigate with improved anti-aircraft and survival capabilities through domestic research and development, the arms procurement agency said Wednesday.
The defense project promotion committee held a videoconference and approved the plan for the 3.5 trillion won (US$3.1 billion) Ulsan-class Batch IV project, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
"The project is expected to enhance the military's maritime operational capabilities, as well as contribute to securing up-to-date technologies and creating jobs," the agency said in a release.
The total budget for the program, which will run from 2023-2032, is subject to review and confirmation following a feasibility study.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. is currently developing South Korea's new 3,500-ton frigates under the Ulsan-class Batch III project that began in 2016.
During Wednesday's meeting, the committee also decided to change the lead developer for the upgrade of light torpedoes from the state-run Agency for Defense Development to a local company.
The change is expected to help the local defense industry enhance its capabilities to conduct various research projects, the agency said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
(Olympics) Captain's last hurrah? S. Korea to face Turkey in volleyball quarterfinals
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
(LEAD) New cases spike to over 1,700, almost 40 pct of population gets 1st jabs
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(Olympics) S. Korea goes quiet for 1st time; diver has country's best performance