(Olympics) S. Korea loses to Japan in baseball semifinals, still alive in tournament
By Yoo Jee-ho
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Defending champion South Korea lost to its bitter rival Japan 5-2 in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament on Wednesday.
The loss, however, doesn't mean the end of South Korea's run. In the complicated double elimination tournament, South Korea has dropped into the loser's bracket and will play the United States at 7 p.m. Thursday for the right to reach the gold medal game.
The U.S. defeated the Dominican Republic earlier Wednesday in a repechage game to stay alive in the tournament.
A loss in that Thursday game will send South Korea to the bronze medal game against the Dominican Republic.
In a tense and taut game that lived up to hype, Japan broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom eighth courtesy of a three-run double by Tetsuto Yamada.
