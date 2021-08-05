Blinken reaffirms U.S. commitment to denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored his country's commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a regional forum attended by the top diplomats of 17 other countries, including South Korea, the State Department said Wednesday.
The top U.S. diplomat also reaffirmed U.S. support for the countries in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
"He pledged continued U.S. support for a free and open Mekong subregion and reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the State Department said of Blinken's participation in the virtual East Asia Summit (EAS).
"He also stressed the critical role international cooperation plays in combating cybercrime, especially in consideration of the global rise in ransomware incidents," it added in a press release.
The EAS is an annual forum, led by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). It involves eight other countries, including Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and Russia.
The State Department earlier said Blinken will urge ASEAN members to fully implement U.N. Security Council sanctions on North Korea during this week's ASEAN related fora that include ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), attended by 26 countries, including North Korea.
A senior department official has said the U.S. expected North Korea to take part in the ARF has it done so in the past, but that Blinken had no immediate plans to engage with his North Korean counterpart.
The U.S. has repeatedly reached out to the reclusive North since President Joe Biden took office in January, but Pyongyang remains unresponsive to U.S. overtures.
North Korea, however, reopened its direct communication lines with South Korea last week, prompting hopes that the country may return to dialogue with the U.S. in the near future.
The North has stayed away from dialogue with the U.S. since leader Kim Jong-un held an unproductive summit with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February 2019.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
(Olympics) Captain's last hurrah? S. Korea to face Turkey in volleyball quarterfinals
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea shocks Turkey to reach semifinals in women's volleyball