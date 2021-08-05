N. Korea puts major rice-producing areas on high alert against flooding
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has been taking flooding prevention measures in major farming areas in the country's southwest in an effort to minimize damage to grain production amid forecasts of heavy downpours, state media reported Thursday.
"Emergency steps have been taken to prevent damage from flooding at cooperative fields in Jaeryong County," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said. "Anti-flooding efforts have been seriously undertaken basically to prevent farming areas in Anak County from inundation."
The counties located in South Hwanghae Province are known as major rice-producing areas.
Various anti-flooding measures, such as the repair of reservoirs and streams, have also been taken in Sariwon, Hwangju and other areas of North Hawnghae Province, according to the paper.
Hwanghae provinces are in the country's southwestern region and were among those hard hit by last summer's back-to-back typhoons and floods.
North Korea is known for chronic food shortages, which appear to have been aggravated by last year's flooding. In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un acknowledged that the country is facing a "tense" food shortage.
Experts say that North Korea needs to produce around 5.5 million tons of food every year to feed its population. A think tank in Seoul earlier said the North could face a food shortage of around 1.3 million tons this year.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea shocks Turkey to reach semifinals in women's volleyball
-
(LEAD) New cases spike to over 1,700, almost 40 pct of population gets 1st jabs