S. Korea, U.S. agree to expand cybersecurity cooperation
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to strengthen cooperation in responding to growing global cybersecurity threats as they held a joint defense committee meeting on information and communications technology, the defense ministry said Thursday.
During the inaugural session of the U.S.-ROK ICT Cooperation Committee, held via a videoconference Wednesday, they also agreed to set up various information sharing systems to boost combined combat capabilities by securing a better interoperability, according to the ministry.
"To maintain a firm combined readiness posture, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including weapons systems," the ministry said in a release.
The ministry said the meeting will be held every year to continue policy coordination in the ICT sector.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Nuke envoy says humanitarian support for N. Korea can contribute to dialogue mood
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea shocks Turkey to reach semifinals in women's volleyball
-
(LEAD) New cases spike to over 1,700, almost 40 pct of population gets 1st jabs