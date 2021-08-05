Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 05, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/25 Sunny 20
Incheon 32/25 Cloudy 0
Suwon 34/25 Sunny 20
Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 34/25 Sunny 60
Gangneung 36/26 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 60
Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 70
Jeju 33/27 Sunny 0
Daegu 35/25 Sunny 60
Busan 33/27 Sunny 0
(END)
