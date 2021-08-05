Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 05, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/25 Sunny 20

Incheon 32/25 Cloudy 0

Suwon 34/25 Sunny 20

Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 34/25 Sunny 60

Gangneung 36/26 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 70

Jeju 33/27 Sunny 0

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 60

Busan 33/27 Sunny 0

