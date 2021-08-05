KT&G Q2 net profit down 15.9 pct. to 246.4 bln won
All News 10:28 August 05, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 246.4 billion won (US$215.3 million), down 15.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 16.2 percent on-year to 330.1 billion won. Sales increased 2.1 percent to 1.34 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
Most Saved
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Nuke envoy says humanitarian support for N. Korea can contribute to dialogue mood
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea shocks Turkey to reach semifinals in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament