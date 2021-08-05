Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT&G Q2 net profit down 15.9 pct. to 246.4 bln won

All News 10:28 August 05, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 246.4 billion won (US$215.3 million), down 15.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 16.2 percent on-year to 330.1 billion won. Sales increased 2.1 percent to 1.34 trillion won.
