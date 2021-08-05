(profile) New trade minister tasked with post-pandemic trade recovery
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Yeo Han-koo, who has been tapped as South Korea's new trade minister, is tasked with a mission to maintain a recovery in exports amid the virus pandemic and expand its trade portfolio with emerging economies.
The 51-year-old bureaucrat has served various positions at the trade ministry, before taking the current position as the presidential secretary for New Southern and New Northern policies.
"We anticipate that Yeo will successfully carry out pending issues, including coping with the new global trade orders and transition to digital commerce," the presidential office said in a statement.
He will replace Yoo Myung-hee, who had joined the race to take the throne at the World Trade Organization (WTO), but failed to win the position.
The country's outbound shipments jumped nearly 30 percent on-year in July to extend their gains to a ninth consecutive month on the back of robust demand for chips and autos.
He will also be asked to complete on-going trade negotiations with emerging economies.
South Korea currently has a set of free trade deals under way, including those with Malaysia and Uzbekistan. Asia's No. 4 economy also awaits the official launch of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
He studied business at Seoul National University and Harvard University.
Yeo has experience working at the International Finance Corp. and the South Korean Embassy in the United States as well.
His nomination does not require a parliamentary confirmation.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Nuke envoy says humanitarian support for N. Korea can contribute to dialogue mood
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea shocks Turkey to reach semifinals in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament