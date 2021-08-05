BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BLACKPINK will hold a pop-up exhibition later this month to mark the fifth anniversary of its debut, the group's management agency said Thursday.
The exhibition, part of the group's earlier announced "4+1 project," will take place at YG Entertainment's headquarters in western Seoul from Aug. 21 to 30, the company said.
The venue will be designed to showcase the group's achievements over the past five years with online events also scheduled on the sidelines of the main exhibition, it added.
While the exhibition is free of charge, reservations are necessary under the government's social distancing guidelines.
BLACKPINK -- consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa -- debuted on Aug. 8, 2016 with their debut EP "Square One," featuring the songs "Boombayah" and "Whistle."
The group has since emerged as one of the biggest acts in K-pop, with hit songs like "Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Kill This Love" and "Lovesick Girls" and owns a substantial subscriber base on YouTube.
As part of its debut anniversary, the group recently released "BLACKPINK: The Movie," a feature film highlighting the act's music career.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Nuke envoy says humanitarian support for N. Korea can contribute to dialogue mood
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea shocks Turkey to reach semifinals in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament