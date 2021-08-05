Moon nominates new FSC, human rights commission chiefs
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday nominated new chiefs of the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, while replacing six vice ministerial level positions, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Koh Seung-beom, a former financial regulator and currently a member of the Bank of Korea's monetary policy board, was tapped to head the FSC, and Song Doo-hwan, senior attorney at law firm Hankyul, was nominated as chairman of the state rights watchdog.
Song in the past served as a Constitutional Court justice and also led a special counsel team in 2003 to investigate an alleged money-for-summit deal between South and North Korea in 2000.
Ko Kyu-chang, head of the interior ministry's policy planning office, was promoted to vice minister, and Lee Seung-woo, head of the ministry's disaster management cooperation policy bureau, was promoted to vice minister for disaster and safety management.
Park Ki-young, head of the industry ministry's planning and coordination office, was promoted to second vice minister, and Yeo Han-koo, Cheong Wa Dae secretary for new southern and northern policies, was tapped as the new trade minister.
Park Moo-ik, the transportation ministry's transportation logistics office chief, was named as the head of the National Agency for Administrative City Construction, and Hong Hyun-ik, the head of security and strategy studies at the Sejong Institute, was tapped as the chancellor of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.
