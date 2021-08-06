Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 15

All News 09:00 August 06, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes Saturday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Athletics (Sapporo Odori Park)
Women's marathon (7 a.m.-10:15 a.m.)

- Baseball (Yokohama Baseball Stadium)
Bronze medal game vs. Dominican Republic (12 p.m.)

- Cycling (Izu Velodrome)
Women's sprint, quarterfinals (3:30 p.m.)

- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 10m platform, semifinals and final (10 a.m. / 3 p.m.)

- Golf (Kasumigaseki Country Club)
Women's final round (7:30 p.m.)

- Modern pentathlon (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Men's swimming, fencing bonus round, riding show jumping and laser run (2:30 p.m.)

(END)

Keywords
#Olympics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!