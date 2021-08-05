Airplanes required to adopt tougher antivirus measures, mask mandates
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Airplanes will be required to adopt stronger antivirus measures and impose actions against passengers who refuse to wear masks to enhance in-flight safety, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Land said it will adopt the strengthened safety regulations on flights beginning Aug. 9 to get ready for the peak summer travel season.
Under the revised rules, domestic flights are required to sterilize the inside of the aircraft more than once a day, and international flights have to disinfect the aircraft after each flight.
Passengers who refuse to wear masks despite flight attendants' requests can be sent to police for punishment, the ministry said.
Domestic flights will be limited to offering beverage services except when senior and children passengers make requests, while international flights are allowed to serve simple food dishes and beverages.
The government is encouraging airlines to take stronger preventive measures against COVID-19 as the country is in the midst of the fourth wave of the pandemic amid a fast rise of the highly transmissible delta variant.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) New cases over 1,700 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs likely to be extended again
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea shocks Turkey to reach semifinals in women's volleyball