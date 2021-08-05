(profile) Human rights chief nominee known for probing inter-Korean summit deal
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Song Doo-hwan, the new nominee for chairman of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, is a lawyer and former prosecutor known for leading an investigation into an alleged money-for-summit deal between the two Koreas in the early 2000s.
A native of Yeongdong, North Chungcheong Province, the 72-year-old passed the bar exam in 1980. He served as a judge for nearly 10 years and then opened his own law firm in 1990. As a human rights lawyer, he was a board member of the Korean Bar Association and president of Minbyun -- Lawyers for a Democratic Society.
In 2003, then President Roo Moo-hyun appointed Song as special counsel for an investigation into allegations that the previous Kim Dae-jung administration offered cash to North Korea in exchange for the first-ever inter-Korean summit in 2000.
The investigation led to the imprisonment of Kim's close aide, Park Jie-won -- the current director of the National Intelligence Service -- while Hyundai Group Chairman Chung Mong-hun jumped to his death as investigators closed in on the company's alleged involvement in the deal.
In 2007, Roh appointed Song as a justice of the Constitutional Court, where his votes on key issues, including abortion, earned him a label as a liberal.
Upon completing his six-year term on the bench, Song began working as a senior attorney at the law firm Hankyul, where he currently remains.
Under the current Moon Jae-in administration, he chaired a prosecution reform committee at the Supreme Prosecutors Office.
Song's appointment is subject to parliamentary confirmation.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
