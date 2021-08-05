Mirae Asset Securities Q2 net profit up 17.2 pct. to 356.5 bln won
All News 15:37 August 05, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Securities Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 356.5 billion won (US$311.7 million), up 17.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 12.2 percent on-year to 434.3 billion won. Revenue increased 63.4 percent to 2.63 trillion won.
The operating profit was 22.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
Most Saved
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) New cases over 1,700 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs likely to be extended again
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea shocks Turkey to reach semifinals in women's volleyball