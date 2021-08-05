KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 30,650 DN 550
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,300 DN 400
Shinsegae 270,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 51,400 DN 300
BukwangPharm 21,200 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 81,500 UP 2,900
BoryungPharm 18,500 UP 600
L&L 13,600 DN 50
LG Corp. 95,500 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,780 UP 200
TaekwangInd 1,104,000 UP 7,000
Daewoong 38,900 UP 300
SamyangFood 90,300 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,700 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 487,000 DN 5,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 157,500 UP 3,000
Nongshim 323,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 8,150 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 20,650 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 26,100 UP 50
DB HiTek 66,300 DN 300
CJ 101,500 DN 2,000
JWPHARMA 29,300 UP 200
Hanwha 30,350 DN 150
LX INT 29,750 DN 350
SK hynix 120,000 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 698,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,000 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,950 0
SamsungF&MIns 218,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,750 UP 350
Kogas 36,700 DN 150
Daesang 27,500 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,990 UP 90
ORION Holdings 16,650 DN 100
Hyosung 118,000 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 59,000 UP 200
LOTTE 38,300 DN 100
GCH Corp 32,800 UP 550
LotteChilsung 144,000 UP 1,500
