KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 August 05, 2021

HyundaiMtr 223,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 59,300 UP 600
SGBC 90,100 UP 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,150 UP 50
POSCO 344,000 DN 2,500
SamsungElec 82,100 DN 800
NHIS 12,950 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 112,000 UP 3,500
ShinhanGroup 38,700 DN 350
HITEJINRO 34,600 UP 300
Yuhan 62,100 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 183,000 UP 6,500
DOOSAN 95,400 DN 900
DL 77,000 DN 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,350 UP 150
KIA CORP. 85,700 DN 1,300
NEXENTIRE 9,560 UP 90
CHONGKUNDANG 131,000 DN 500
KCC 333,500 DN 16,000
SKBP 127,500 UP 4,000
TaihanElecWire 2,840 UP 245
SK Discovery 49,300 DN 300
LS 71,500 UP 200
GC Corp 310,500 UP 11,000
GS E&C 43,700 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 771,000 UP 26,000
KPIC 251,000 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,030 DN 10
SKC 163,500 UP 1,500
GS Retail 34,350 DN 950
DongwonInd 252,000 UP 500
Ottogi 537,000 0
IlyangPharm 35,000 UP 600
F&F Holdings 37,150 DN 600
MERITZ SECU 5,160 UP 140
HtlShilla 93,900 DN 200
Hanmi Science 78,100 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 193,500 UP 500
Hanssem 120,000 UP 1,000
KSOE 130,000 DN 2,500
(MORE)

