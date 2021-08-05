HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,100 DN 250

OCI 114,500 DN 500

LS ELECTRIC 66,700 UP 1,200

KorZinc 525,000 DN 5,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0

HyundaiMipoDock 81,400 DN 1,500

IS DONGSEO 53,700 UP 900

S-Oil 98,900 UP 200

LG Innotek 223,500 DN 2,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 268,000 DN 1,500

HMM 39,500 0

HYUNDAI WIA 95,200 DN 500

KumhoPetrochem 214,500 UP 1,500

S-1 84,000 UP 1,300

ZINUS 109,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,500 DN 1,600

Hanchem 265,500 UP 1,500

DWS 44,000 DN 50

KEPCO 25,300 DN 100

Mobis 276,500 DN 1,500

SamsungSecu 44,550 DN 350

KG DONGBU STL 16,750 DN 100

SKTelecom 306,500 0

SNT MOTIV 60,700 DN 1,100

HyundaiElev 53,400 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,350 DN 300

KUMHOTIRE 6,740 UP 60

Hanon Systems 16,300 UP 100

SK 277,000 0

ShinpoongPharm 65,100 UP 700

Handsome 39,350 DN 400

Asiana Airlines 18,500 DN 150

COWAY 85,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 112,500 DN 500

IBK 10,350 DN 100

DONGSUH 30,650 UP 150

SamsungEng 23,250 DN 400

SAMSUNG C&T 145,000 UP 500

PanOcean 7,530 UP 10

(MORE)