KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 August 05, 2021

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,100 DN 250
OCI 114,500 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 66,700 UP 1,200
KorZinc 525,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0
HyundaiMipoDock 81,400 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 53,700 UP 900
S-Oil 98,900 UP 200
LG Innotek 223,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 268,000 DN 1,500
HMM 39,500 0
HYUNDAI WIA 95,200 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 214,500 UP 1,500
S-1 84,000 UP 1,300
ZINUS 109,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,500 DN 1,600
Hanchem 265,500 UP 1,500
DWS 44,000 DN 50
KEPCO 25,300 DN 100
Mobis 276,500 DN 1,500
SamsungSecu 44,550 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 16,750 DN 100
SKTelecom 306,500 0
SNT MOTIV 60,700 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 53,400 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,350 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 6,740 UP 60
Hanon Systems 16,300 UP 100
SK 277,000 0
ShinpoongPharm 65,100 UP 700
Handsome 39,350 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 18,500 DN 150
COWAY 85,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 112,500 DN 500
IBK 10,350 DN 100
DONGSUH 30,650 UP 150
SamsungEng 23,250 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 145,000 UP 500
PanOcean 7,530 UP 10
(MORE)

