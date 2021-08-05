KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,800 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 25,000 UP 400
KT 33,400 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL194000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 19,550 DN 300
LG Uplus 14,750 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,400 UP 500
KT&G 82,800 DN 500
DHICO 21,650 0
Doosanfc 49,450 UP 500
LG Display 22,600 DN 350
Kangwonland 26,950 0
NAVER 442,500 UP 9,500
Kakao 149,000 DN 500
NCsoft 817,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 120,500 DN 1,500
DSME 32,350 DN 100
DSINFRA 16,600 UP 700
DWEC 7,300 UP 10
DongwonF&B 220,000 0
KEPCO KPS 42,200 UP 100
LGH&H 1,467,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 857,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 51,300 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,200 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 158,000 DN 2,000
Celltrion 269,000 DN 500
Huchems 24,650 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 179,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,000 DN 300
KIH 97,400 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 35,400 DN 750
GS 43,400 DN 150
CJ CGV 30,400 0
LIG Nex1 44,250 UP 150
Fila Holdings 56,700 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 195,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,350 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 3,525 UP 55
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) New cases over 1,700 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs likely to be extended again
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
(4th LD) New cases spike to over 1,700, almost 40 pct of population gets 1st jabs