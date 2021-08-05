SAMSUNG CARD 34,800 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 25,000 UP 400

KT 33,400 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL194000 DN2500

LOTTE TOUR 19,550 DN 300

LG Uplus 14,750 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 77,400 UP 500

KT&G 82,800 DN 500

DHICO 21,650 0

Doosanfc 49,450 UP 500

LG Display 22,600 DN 350

Kangwonland 26,950 0

NAVER 442,500 UP 9,500

Kakao 149,000 DN 500

NCsoft 817,000 UP 5,000

KIWOOM 120,500 DN 1,500

DSME 32,350 DN 100

DSINFRA 16,600 UP 700

DWEC 7,300 UP 10

DongwonF&B 220,000 0

KEPCO KPS 42,200 UP 100

LGH&H 1,467,000 DN 3,000

LGCHEM 857,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO E&C 51,300 DN 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,500 DN 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,200 DN 200

LGELECTRONICS 158,000 DN 2,000

Celltrion 269,000 DN 500

Huchems 24,650 UP 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 179,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,000 DN 300

KIH 97,400 DN 600

LOTTE Himart 35,400 DN 750

GS 43,400 DN 150

CJ CGV 30,400 0

LIG Nex1 44,250 UP 150

Fila Holdings 56,700 UP 1,100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 195,500 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 43,350 DN 650

HANWHA LIFE 3,525 UP 55

(MORE)