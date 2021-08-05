KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 232,000 UP 4,500
FOOSUNG 13,150 UP 450
SK Innovation 238,500 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 38,450 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 52,000 DN 700
Hansae 22,000 UP 150
LX HAUSYS 96,700 UP 900
Youngone Corp 40,800 DN 350
CSWIND 79,600 DN 700
GKL 16,350 DN 100
KOLON IND 78,900 DN 300
HanmiPharm 326,500 0
BNK Financial Group 7,690 DN 110
emart 173,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY494 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 54,000 0
HANJINKAL 66,100 DN 300
DoubleUGames 63,400 DN 200
CUCKOO 131,500 UP 2,500
COSMAX 123,000 DN 500
MANDO 64,400 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 912,000 UP 9,000
INNOCEAN 62,500 0
Doosan Bobcat 44,850 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,400 DN 200
Netmarble 136,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68900 DN600
ORION 120,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,000 DN 100
BGF Retail 170,000 0
SKCHEM 256,500 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 30,750 UP 450
HYOSUNG TNC 874,000 UP 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 591,000 UP 2,000
SKBS 208,000 DN 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,050 DN 150
HYBE 298,500 UP 3,000
SK ie technology 216,500 DN 500
DL E&C 145,000 0
LX HOLDINGS 10,650 UP 100
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) New cases over 1,700 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs likely to be extended again
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea shocks Turkey to reach semifinals in women's volleyball