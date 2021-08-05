(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 3-day winning streak on bio, tech losses
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks snapped a three-day winning streak Thursday on investors attempted to lock in profits from the recent gains. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 4.25 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 3,276.13 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 671 million shares worth some 11.7 trillion won (US$10.2 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 518 to 308.
Foreigners bought a net 70 billion won, while retail investors sold 260 billion won. Institutions purchased a net 189 billion won.
The KOSPI got off to a solid start on strong advances in bio heavyweights, as the country's daily new coronavirus cases spiked back to the 1,700s despite the toughest-ever virus restrictions.
The stock index turned choppy as bio and tech gains waned toward the session's close.
"Investors seem to have sold stocks to profit from the gains made in the past couple of days," Mirae Asset Securities analyst Park Gwang-nam said.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics increased 1 percent to 912,000 won, while Celltrion slipped 0.19 percent to 269,000 won.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.97 percent to 82,100 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.83 percent to 120,000 won.
Internet portal operator Naver climbed 2.19 percent to 442,500 won, with battery maker Samsung SDI gaining 3.49 percent to 771,000 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.89 percent to 771,000 won, but leading chemical firm LG Chem edged up 0.12 percent to 857,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,143.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.1 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 0.4 basis point to 1.414 percent, while the return on the benchmark five-year government bond added 1 basis point to 1.646 percent.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) New cases over 1,700 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs likely to be extended again
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
(4th LD) New cases spike to over 1,700, almost 40 pct of population gets 1st jabs