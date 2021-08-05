S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 5, 2021
All News 16:30 August 05, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.949 0.944 +0.5
2-year TB 1.236 1.250 -1.4
3-year TB 1.414 1.418 -0.4
10-year TB 1.878 1.866 +1.2
2-year MSB 1.260 1.262 -0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.836 1.841 -0.5
91-day CD 0.700 0.700 0.0
(END)
