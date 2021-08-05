OLED displays to account for 3 pct of TV panel market in 2021: report
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- OLED displays are expected to account for 3 percent of the total TV panel market this year, a report showed Thursday, on the back of capacity expansions from the product's sole supplier, LG Display Co.
Global TV panel shipment reached 135.2 million units in the first half of the year, up 3.5 percent from a year earlier, and high-end OLED TV panels accounted for about 2.6 percent of them, or 3.55 million pieces over the period, according to market researcher TrendForce.
It predicted OLED TV panel shipment to further grow throughout the remainder of the year to reach 8 million pieces with a 3 percent penetration rate in the overall TV panel market, citing that South Korea's LG Display (LGD) expanded production capacity at its factory in Guangzhou, China.
"Not only did LGD expand the production capacity of its Guangzhou-based OLED panel fab, but LGD's clients in the TV sector were also increasingly willing to procure OLED panels in light of the narrowing gap between OLED panel prices and LCD panel prices," it said.
The production capacity of LG Display's Guangzhou fab reached 90,000 sheets per month in the second quarter of the year, TrendForce added.
OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, is highlighted by self-illuminating pixels that do not require a separate light source, allowing manufacturers to produce lightweight, thin and flexible display products.
While the market share of OLED panels is projected to increase, TrendForce expected that of 8K LCD panels to stay at a mere 0.2 percent in the TV panel market this year as panel makers are concerned about profit and yield maximization.
"On the demand side, clients were also unwilling to procure these panels due to persistently high quotes from suppliers," it said.
Meanwhile, regarding TV panel market share by country, South Korea ranked third with 14.3 percent in the first half of the year as Samsung Display Co. accelerated its move to exit from the LCD business.
Chinese suppliers represented 58.3 percent of the market in the first six months of 2021, up nearly 5 percentage points from a year earlier. Taiwanese companies took 21.1 percent share, down 2.2 percentage points from a year ago.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'Kingdom' screenwriter says Netflix series is all about politics
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) S. Korea volleyball coach still dreaming after unlikely victory over Turkey
-
(LEAD) New cases over 1,700 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs likely to be extended again
-
(Olympics) Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament
-
(4th LD) New cases spike to over 1,700, almost 40 pct of population gets 1st jabs