Non-capital areas alarmed by record numbers of COVID-19 cases

In the southeastern province of South Gyeongsang, the situation is particularly serious in Changwon and Gimhae, two of the province's most populous areas with a large number of unvaccinated people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Local government officials fear that widespread community transmissions may be underway in Changwon and Gimhae, as the routes of transmissions remain unknown in many confirmed cases of the two cities.