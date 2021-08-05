Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) Defending champion in women's golf rues missed opportunities

All News 17:41 August 05, 2021

SAITAMA, Japan, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- With the tees moved up for Thursday, Kasumigaseki Country Club was there for the taking in Round 2 of the Tokyo Olympic women's golf tournament.

Park In-bee, the defending champion, couldn't take advantage.

Park In-bee of South Korea tees off on the first hole during the second round of the Tokyo Olympic women's golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, on Aug. 5, 2021. (Yonhap)

"I missed a couple of shots, and I didn't make enough putts, other than one or two par saves," said Park after shooting a one-under 70 on Thursday to sit at three-under for the tournament. She is 10 strokes back of the leader, Nelly Korda of the United States.

Park bogeyed the par-4 18th for the second straight day. She has never been a long hitter and getting just a par on the 399-yard hole has been a challenge.

"Other players are hitting a pitching wedge or a 9-iron into the green there, but I am hitting a 7-iron," Park said. So it's more difficult for me to spin the ball and stop it on the green."

Park, who makes up for her lack of length with excellent putting, has been struggling with her putter this week.

Park In-bee of South Korea putts on the third green during the second round of the Tokyo Olympic women's golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, on Aug. 5, 2021. (Yonhap)

"So far, even well-struck putts have not been going in," she said. "It's a shame that my putting and ball striking haven't gone the way I want them to. Uphill putts here aren't as fast as they look."

As for battling stifling conditions for the first two rounds, Park said, "It was better today than yesterday. I just have to ride it out."

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Olympics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!